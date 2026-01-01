Rivet is an open-source orchestration engine for Rivet Actors â€” long-running, lightweight processes whose state lives in memory and is persisted automatically. Unlike stateless serverless runtimes, every actor keeps its own SQLite-backed state, addressable identity, and event log, making it a natural fit for AI agents, multiplayer game sessions, collaborative editors, and durable workflows.

Self-hosting Rivet on your own VPS keeps actor state, agent memory, and workflow data fully under your control with no per-execution fees. The included engine ships with the built-in Inspector dashboard for browsing actor state, replaying workflows, and debugging live traffic without instrumenting application code.