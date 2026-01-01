Deploy RustFS in one click installation.
S3-compatible distributed object storage built in Rust for AI workloads, data lakes, and cloud-native applications.
Choose a VPS plan for RustFS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with RustFS
RustFS is a high-performance, distributed object storage system built entirely in Rust. It delivers full Amazon S3 API compatibility combined with Rust's memory safety guarantees and raw performance that exceeds traditional solutions. Designed for data lakes, AI/ML pipelines, and big data workloads, RustFS uses erasure coding to protect against data loss and bitrot detection to ensure long-term data integrity.
Self-hosting RustFS on your own VPS puts your object storage infrastructure fully under your control â€” no per-GB fees, no egress charges, and no vendor lock-in. The built-in web console lets you manage buckets, configure access policies, and monitor storage usage without requiring additional tooling.
Key features of RustFS
S3 API Compatible
Works with any S3-compatible client, SDK, or tool â€” migrate existing workflows without code changes.
Erasure Coding
Distributes data across multiple volumes with redundancy so storage remains intact even when individual drives fail.
Web Management Console
Browser-based interface for creating buckets, managing access keys, setting lifecycle policies, and monitoring storage usage.
High Performance
Built in Rust for memory safety and speed â€” benchmarks show up to 2.3Ã— higher throughput than alternatives for small-object workloads.
Event Notifications
Trigger webhooks on bucket events like object creation and deletion to integrate with downstream processing pipelines.
Identity Integration
Supports OIDC/OpenID Connect and OpenStack Keystone for enterprise single sign-on and multi-tenant deployments.
Why run RustFS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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