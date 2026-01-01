Deploy drawDB with one-click installation.
Free, open-source browser-based database diagram editor for designing and documenting relational database schemas visually.
Choose a VPS plan for drawDB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with drawDB
drawDB is a free, open-source database entity-relationship diagram editor that runs entirely in the browser. It lets developers and database administrators design, visualize, and document relational database schemas through a drag-and-drop canvas â€” then export the finished design as SQL DDL statements ready to run against MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MariaDB, or SQL Server.
Self-hosting drawDB gives your team a shared internal tool for database design without sending schema details to third-party cloud services. Because the app is purely frontend with no backend or database dependency, it deploys as a single lightweight container and stays up regardless of external service availability.
Key features of drawDB
Visual Schema Design
Drag-and-drop tables, define columns and data types, and draw relationships on a canvas without writing SQL manually.
SQL Export and Import
Generate ready-to-run DDL for MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MariaDB, and SQL Server, or import existing SQL to visualize it instantly.
No Backend Required
Runs as a single Nginx container with no database or server-side dependencies â€” diagrams are stored in the browser using IndexedDB.
Diagram Customization
Customize table colors, add notes and areas to group related tables, and control canvas layout to match how you think about your schema.
Export to Multiple Formats
Export diagrams as PNG, JSON, or SQL so you can embed them in documentation, share with teammates, or version-control your schema design.
Why run drawDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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