PieFed is an open-source federated link aggregator and discussion platform. Think of it as an alternative to Lemmy and Mbin, built using Python with Flask. It connects to the wider Fediverse over ActivityPub, so users on Lemmy, Mbin, Mastodon, and other compatible servers can subscribe to communities you host, and your members can follow communities anywhere.

What sets PieFed apart is its strong focus on community health. It comes with built-in trust levels, content warnings, topic-based feed curation, and granular moderator tools that are central to the platform, not just added-on extensions. When you self-host it on your VPS, you keep full control over content ownership, moderation policy, and member data, without any algorithmic feed manipulation or platform lock-in.