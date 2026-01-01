Deploy Leantime in one click installation.
Open-source project management platform designed for non-project managers, combining strategy, planning, and execution tools.
Choose a VPS plan for Leantime
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Leantime
Leantime is an open-source project management system built specifically for teams who need powerful coordination without complex PM methodologies. It combines Kanban boards, Gantt charts, timesheets, wikis, and unique strategic tools like Lean Canvas and SWOT analysis in one cohesive platform â€” available in 20+ languages with LDAP and OIDC support for enterprise environments.
Self-hosting Leantime on your VPS means unlimited users, unlimited projects, and no per-seat licensing costs. Your project data, strategic plans, and team history stay on infrastructure you control, backed by MariaDB for reliable persistence.
Key features of Leantime
Multiple Task Views
Switch between Kanban boards, Gantt charts, calendar, list, and table views to match how your team prefers to work.
Strategic Planning Tools
Build Lean Canvas, Business Model Canvas, and SWOT analysis directly in the platform to align daily tasks with business goals.
Built-In Time Tracking
Log hours against tasks and projects for accurate billing, payroll, and project cost analysis without a separate tool.
Unlimited Users
Add as many team members as needed with role-based permissions per project and no per-seat licensing fees.
Enterprise Authentication
Connect to LDAP or OIDC providers and enable two-factor authentication for organization-wide security standards.
Why run Leantime on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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