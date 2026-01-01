Deploy Twenty in one click installation.
Modern open-source CRM with a customizable data model, API-first design, and flexible workflow automation.
Choose a VPS plan for Twenty
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Twenty
Twenty is a next-generation open-source CRM that gives development teams full control over their customer relationship workflows. Unlike rigid SaaS CRMs, Twenty lets you customize every field, object, and relationship to match your exact business processes through a flexible data model.
Self-hosting Twenty on a VPS keeps all customer data private and eliminates per-seat licensing fees. Its API-first architecture means any custom integration or automation is possible, and the modern interface rivals commercial alternatives while giving you complete ownership of your CRM infrastructure.
Key features of Twenty
Customizable data model
Add custom objects, fields, and relationships to match your exact business structure without writing backend code.
API-first design
A full GraphQL and REST API lets you integrate Twenty with any external tool, automation platform, or custom application.
Kanban & list views
Switch between Kanban pipeline views and table lists to manage deals and contacts in the format that fits your workflow.
Email integration
Connect Gmail or other email providers to log communications directly against contacts and deals automatically.
No per-seat fees
Self-hosting eliminates recurring CRM licensing costs, making Twenty cost-effective for growing sales teams.
Why run Twenty on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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