Jupyter Notebook is the cornerstone tool for interactive computing, combining executable code cells, rich text, mathematical equations, and inline visualizations in a single shareable document. It is the standard environment for data science, machine learning experimentation, and reproducible research across academia and industry.

Self-hosting Jupyter Notebook on a VPS removes cloud execution limits, protects sensitive datasets from third-party platforms, and gives you persistent storage that survives container restarts â€” so your notebooks, datasets, and experiment results are always where you left them.