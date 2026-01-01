Milvus is the world's most popular open-source vector database, purpose-built to store and search high-dimensional embeddings generated by machine learning models. It supports HNSW, IVF, and DiskANN indexes, hybrid dense and sparse vector search, and handles billions of vectors while maintaining sub-millisecond query latency. This template deploys the full Milvus stack with etcd for metadata, MinIO for object storage, and the Attu web UI for visual management.

Hosting Milvus on your own VPS keeps proprietary embeddings and sensitive user data within your infrastructure, provides dedicated memory and CPU for index-heavy AI workloads, and eliminates the per-query costs of managed vector database services.