EmbyStat is a dedicated analytics and statistics application for Emby and Jellyfin media servers. It connects directly to your media server's API to collect data about your library, viewing habits, and server performance, presenting the information through visual dashboards and detailed reports.

Deploying EmbyStat on a VPS ensures continuous background data collection and always-accessible analytics without consuming resources on your media server itself. Persistent storage retains historical statistics for long-term trend analysis, and scheduled collection keeps reports current without manual intervention.