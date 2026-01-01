Deploy SkySend in one click installation.
End-to-end encrypted, self-hostable file and note sharing with zero-knowledge server architecture.
Choose a VPS plan for SkySend
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SkySend
SkySend is a minimalist, self-hostable service for sharing files and notes with end-to-end encryption. Files and notes are encrypted entirely in the browser using AES-256-GCM before they ever reach the server, so the server stores only encrypted blobs and never has access to the decryption key. There are no accounts, no telemetry, and no analytics.
Self-hosting SkySend on your own VPS keeps shared content under your full control while preserving the privacy guarantees of zero-knowledge encryption. Inspired by Mozilla Send and PrivateBin, it uses modern security primitives like HKDF-SHA256 key derivation and Argon2id password protection to provide a fast, secure alternative to commercial file sharing services.
Key features of SkySend
Zero-knowledge encryption
AES-256-GCM streaming encryption is performed entirely in the browser, with the decryption key living only in the URL fragment and never reaching the server.
No accounts required
Upload files or share notes instantly without registration, telemetry, or tracking â€” share links work for any recipient with no signup needed.
Encrypted notes
Share text snippets, passwords, code with syntax highlighting, Markdown, or SSH keys with optional burn-after-reading and configurable view limits.
Password protection
Optional Argon2id password protection with memory-hard, GPU-resistant key derivation to defend against brute-force attacks on shared content.
S3-compatible storage
Optional backend support for Cloudflare R2, AWS S3, MinIO, Hetzner, and Wasabi, with presigned URLs for direct downloads enforcing expiry and limits.
Configurable expiry
Set download limits and expiration times per upload, with automatic cleanup of expired entries and a built-in dashboard for tracking active shares.
Why run SkySend on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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