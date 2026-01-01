Reitti is a self-hosted location tracking and timeline application that offers a private alternative to Google Timeline. You can import your existing history from Google Maps Timeline exports, GPX files, and GeoJSON, or feed live positions from phone apps like OwnTracks and GPSLogger to create a continuous record of your whereabouts.

Reitti automatically detects significant places and trips, then visualizes them on an interactive map complete with daily timelines and movement statistics. Since everything runs on your own server, your detailed location history never leaves your infrastructure and is never used for advertising. This template includes a PostGIS database for geospatial queries, a Redis cache, and a bundled map tile cache, ensuring the full stack works seamlessly right out of the box.