LF Edge eKuiper is a Linux Foundation Edge project that brings real-time stream processing and rule-based analytics to resource-constrained edge devices. With a tiny footprint of roughly 10MB, it ingests data from MQTT brokers, HTTP endpoints, Kafka, file sources, and dozens of other protocols, then transforms it on the fly using familiar SQL syntax or a visual drag-and-drop rule editor.

Self-hosting eKuiper on your own VPS puts the full IoT analytics pipeline under your control â€” sensor data, business rules, and machine learning inference stay on infrastructure you own, with no per-message cloud fees and no upstream dependency. This template bundles the eKuiper engine with the official web-based manager UI for visual stream and rule authoring.