Deploy LDAP Account Manager in one click installation.
Web frontend for managing users, groups, and objects in an OpenLDAP directory through a friendly browser UI.
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What you can build with LDAP Account Manager
LDAP Account Manager (LAM) is a mature, open-source web frontend for administering accounts stored in an LDAP directory. Instead of editing LDIF files or wrestling with ldapsearch and ldapmodify commands, administrators manage Unix and Samba users, groups, hosts, DHCP entries, Kopano accounts, and Asterisk extensions through a browser. LAM understands the most common LDAP schemas out of the box and ships type-aware editors for each.
This template bundles LAM together with an OpenLDAP directory server so the entire identity stack runs on a single VPS behind Traefik HTTPS. Self-hosting LAM keeps directory credentials, group memberships, and identity data inside your own infrastructure with no reliance on third-party identity providers or per-seat SaaS fees.
Key features of LDAP Account Manager
Browser-based admin UI
Manage users, groups, hosts, and other LDAP objects through a tabbed web interface instead of LDIF files and command-line tools.
Bundled OpenLDAP server
Ships with an OpenLDAP directory preconfigured against the chosen base DN, so the deployment provides both the directory and its management UI.
Account type modules
Built-in editors for Unix accounts, Samba domains, Kopano, Asterisk, DHCP, mail aliases, and FreeRadius cover most directory schemas without custom code.
CSV import and PDF export
Bulk-create accounts from spreadsheets and generate printable PDF account sheets for new hires straight from the directory data.
Granular access control
Server profiles, account profiles, and module-level permissions let you delegate parts of directory administration without granting full LDAP admin rights.
Multi-language interface
Translated into more than a dozen languages so administrative teams can work in their preferred language against the same shared directory.
Why run LDAP Account Manager on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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