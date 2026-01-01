Deploy LazyLibrarian in one click installation.
Automation tool that tracks authors, finds ebooks and audiobooks, and hands them off to your downloaders.
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What you can build with LazyLibrarian
LazyLibrarian is the book-focused counterpart to Sonarr and Radarr â€” a self-hosted automation server that watches your favorite authors, tracks individual book releases, searches Usenet and torrent indexers for matching files, and hands chosen releases off to NZBGet, SABnzbd, Transmission, qBittorrent, or any other downloader you already run.
Self-hosting LazyLibrarian on a VPS gives you a 24/7 librarian that catches new releases the moment they appear, deduplicates against your existing Calibre library, and renames and tags everything automatically so your ebook and audiobook collection stays organized without manual work.
Key features of LazyLibrarian
Author tracking and discovery
Add authors by name and LazyLibrarian builds their full bibliography from Goodreads, Google Books, OpenLibrary, and other sources.
Audiobook at ebook support
Handles both audiobook and ebook formats with separate quality and source rules for each, so a single instance manages two libraries.
Calibre and Goodreads integration
Imports your existing Calibre library to avoid duplicates, syncs read/want-to-read lists from Goodreads, and updates metadata automatically.
Native indexer support
Built-in plugins for NZBGet, SABnzbd, qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, and dozens of Usenet and torrent indexers via Newznab and Torznab.
Magazine and series tracking
Watches issue-based magazines and multi-book series, queuing new releases as they hit indexers without manual searches.
Why run LazyLibrarian on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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