Deploy Apache Kvrocks in one-click installation.
Disk-based Redis-protocol key-value database that stores far more data per gigabyte of RAM than in-memory Redis.
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What you can build with Apache Kvrocks
Apache Kvrocks is a distributed NoSQL key-value database that uses the Redis RESP protocol. However, it stores data on disk via RocksDB instead of keeping the entire dataset in memory. This results in a drop-in solution for any Redis client, allowing it to handle significantly larger datasets on the same hardware. It's perfect for workloads where using in-memory Redis would be too costly.
Kvrocks supports all major Redis data types, along with namespaces that use per-tenant tokens, asynchronous binlog replication, Redis Sentinel for failover, and a centrally managed cluster mode. Hosting Kvrocks yourself on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) provides applications with a persistent, Redis-compatible store. This gives you full control over RocksDB tuning, compression, and storage layout, all without the high costs of managed services.
Key features of Apache Kvrocks
Redis Protocol Compatible
Works with every Redis client library by speaking the standard RESP protocol on port 6666 — strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, streams, and bitmaps all behave like Redis.
Disk-Backed Storage
Ang RocksDB engine ay nagpe-persist ng buong dataset sa disk kaya ang kapasidad ay nag-i-scale sa storage sa halip na RAM, madalas na naglalaman ng sampung beses na mas maraming data kada VPS kaysa sa Redis.
Namespaces with Tokens
Multi-tenant namespace support assigns a separate token to each logical database so a single Kvrocks instance can be shared safely across applications.
Async Replication
MySQL-style binlog replication streams writes to replicas for read scaling, backup, and disaster recovery without disrupting the primary.
Cluster and Sentinel
Ang native na Redis cluster mode at Redis Sentinel compatibility ay nagbibigay-daan sa horizontal sharding at automatic failover gamit ang kasalukuyang Redis tooling.
Why run Apache Kvrocks on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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