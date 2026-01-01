Up to 69% off for Apache Kvrocks

Deploy Apache Kvrocks in one-click installation.

Disk-based Redis-protocol key-value database that stores far more data per gigabyte of RAM than in-memory Redis.

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Deploy Apache Kvrocks in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Apache Kvrocks

63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
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Renews at ₱679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
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Renews at ₱819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
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Renews at ₱1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
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Renews at ₱2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache Kvrocks

Apache Kvrocks is a distributed NoSQL key-value database that uses the Redis RESP protocol. However, it stores data on disk via RocksDB instead of keeping the entire dataset in memory. This results in a drop-in solution for any Redis client, allowing it to handle significantly larger datasets on the same hardware. It's perfect for workloads where using in-memory Redis would be too costly.

Kvrocks supports all major Redis data types, along with namespaces that use per-tenant tokens, asynchronous binlog replication, Redis Sentinel for failover, and a centrally managed cluster mode. Hosting Kvrocks yourself on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) provides applications with a persistent, Redis-compatible store. This gives you full control over RocksDB tuning, compression, and storage layout, all without the high costs of managed services.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache Kvrocks

Redis Protocol Compatible

Works with every Redis client library by speaking the standard RESP protocol on port 6666 — strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, streams, and bitmaps all behave like Redis.

Disk-Backed Storage

Ang RocksDB engine ay nagpe-persist ng buong dataset sa disk kaya ang kapasidad ay nag-i-scale sa storage sa halip na RAM, madalas na naglalaman ng sampung beses na mas maraming data kada VPS kaysa sa Redis.

Namespaces with Tokens

Multi-tenant namespace support assigns a separate token to each logical database so a single Kvrocks instance can be shared safely across applications.

Async Replication

MySQL-style binlog replication streams writes to replicas for read scaling, backup, and disaster recovery without disrupting the primary.

Cluster and Sentinel

Ang native na Redis cluster mode at Redis Sentinel compatibility ay nagbibigay-daan sa horizontal sharding at automatic failover gamit ang kasalukuyang Redis tooling.

Why run Apache Kvrocks on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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