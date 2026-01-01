Apache Kvrocks is a distributed NoSQL key-value database that uses the Redis RESP protocol. However, it stores data on disk via RocksDB instead of keeping the entire dataset in memory. This results in a drop-in solution for any Redis client, allowing it to handle significantly larger datasets on the same hardware. It's perfect for workloads where using in-memory Redis would be too costly.

Kvrocks supports all major Redis data types, along with namespaces that use per-tenant tokens, asynchronous binlog replication, Redis Sentinel for failover, and a centrally managed cluster mode. Hosting Kvrocks yourself on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) provides applications with a persistent, Redis-compatible store. This gives you full control over RocksDB tuning, compression, and storage layout, all without the high costs of managed services.