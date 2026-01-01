Deploy PeerTube in one click installation.
Federated peer-to-peer video platform for publishing and sharing videos without depending on YouTube or central infrastructure.
Choose a VPS plan for PeerTube
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PeerTube
PeerTube is a free, open-source, federated video hosting platform developed as a self-sovereign alternative to YouTube and Vimeo. Every PeerTube instance is independent but interconnected through the ActivityPub protocol, allowing your viewers to follow channels from any other PeerTube server while every video, comment, and subscription resides on the infrastructure you control.
WebRTC peer-to-peer streaming enables viewers to share bandwidth with one another, preventing a single popular video from crashing your server during traffic spikes. The bundled PostgreSQL, Redis, and transcoding pipeline operate entirely on your VPS, providing creators and communities with full ownership of their content, audience, and moderation policies â€” no algorithmic feed, no demonetization, no advertiser intermediaries.
Key features of PeerTube
Federated via ActivityPub
Viewers from any PeerTube, Mastodon, or other ActivityPub instance can follow your channel, comment, and share videos across the Fediverse.
Peer-to-peer streaming
Browser-based WebRTC reduces server bandwidth by letting viewers share video chunks, so a viral upload doesn't crash your VPS.
Built-in transcoding
Automatic transcoding generates multiple quality levels for every upload â€” 240p to 4K â€” without external transcoding services.
Live streaming and RTMP
Stream live from OBS or any RTMP-compatible encoder directly to your PeerTube channel with recording and replays.
Channel and playlist management
Organize videos into channels, playlists, and series with custom thumbnails, descriptions, and permissions for collaborators.
Open API and embeds
Embed videos anywhere with a one-line iframe and integrate with external tools through a fully-documented REST API.
Why run PeerTube on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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