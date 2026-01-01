PeerTube is a free, open-source, federated video hosting platform developed as a self-sovereign alternative to YouTube and Vimeo. Every PeerTube instance is independent but interconnected through the ActivityPub protocol, allowing your viewers to follow channels from any other PeerTube server while every video, comment, and subscription resides on the infrastructure you control.

WebRTC peer-to-peer streaming enables viewers to share bandwidth with one another, preventing a single popular video from crashing your server during traffic spikes. The bundled PostgreSQL, Redis, and transcoding pipeline operate entirely on your VPS, providing creators and communities with full ownership of their content, audience, and moderation policies â€” no algorithmic feed, no demonetization, no advertiser intermediaries.