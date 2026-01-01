Bluesky PDS (Personal Data Server) is the core component for you to join the Bluesky social network on your own terms. Built on the AT Protocol, it stores your social graph, posts, and media, manages your decentralized identity (DID), and synchronizes with the wider Bluesky network — all without relying on any single company or platform.

Operating your own PDS means your content and follower relationships are portable: should you change hosting providers, your data moves with you. This deployment comes with persistent storage, the pdsadmin management tool, and complete integration with Bluesky relay and app view services, allowing you to use any Bluesky-compatible client right after setup.