Cryptgeon is a privacy-focused, open-source alternative to PrivNote for sharing sensitive information securely. All encryption happens client-side in the browser before data ever reaches the server, implementing a zero-knowledge architecture where even administrators cannot read message contents. Notes and files self-destruct after a configurable number of views or a time limit, ensuring sensitive data never lingers.

Self-hosting Cryptgeon on your VPS means your organization's secure communication channel runs on infrastructure you fully control — no third-party services, no data retention policies imposed by others, and complete freedom to configure expiration limits, file size caps, and access policies to match your security requirements.