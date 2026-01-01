Deploy Joomla in one click installation.
Powerful open-source CMS for building dynamic websites, portals, and web applications with multilingual support.
Choose a VPS plan for Joomla
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Joomla
Joomla is a mature, open-source content management system with over 100 million downloads, powering everything from personal blogs and community portals to enterprise applications and government sites. Its advanced user management, built-in multilingual support for 75+ languages, and thousands of extensions make it one of the most flexible CMS platforms available.
Self-hosting Joomla on your own VPS gives you dedicated resources, full PHP and MySQL configuration control, and no shared-hosting restrictions â€” so your site scales with your audience without unpredictable performance or per-visitor fees.
Key features of Joomla
Built-In Multilingual
Manage content in over 75 languages natively â€” no third-party plugins are needed, making it ideal for international businesses and organizations.
Advanced Access Control
Define granular permissions with multiple user groups and access levels, letting you control exactly who can create, edit, or publish content.
Thousands of Extensions
Extend Joomla with templates, components, modules, and plugins from the Joomla Extensions Directory to add any functionality your site requires.
Built-In SEO Tools
Generate friendly URLs, meta descriptions, and sitemaps out of the box to improve search engine rankings without additional plugins.
Content Versioning
Track every change to articles and roll back to any previous version, protecting your content from accidental edits or unwanted revisions.
Why run Joomla on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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