Flagsmith is an open-source feature flag and remote config platform that allows developers to deploy code behind toggles, target features to specific user segments, and conduct A/B tests without needing to redeploy. Developed as a self-hosted alternative to LaunchDarkly and Split, it offers per-environment flag values, percentage rollouts, multivariate variations, audit logs, and SDKs for all major programming languages and mobile frameworks.

Self-hosting Flagsmith on your VPS ensures that every feature flag, user segment, and rollout decision remains within your infrastructure, instead of passing through a third-party SaaS that might observe how your product is deployed. The included task processor manages webhook delivery, scheduled flag changes, and audit log archival asynchronously, without impeding flag evaluation requests.