Woodpecker CI is a lightweight community fork of Drone CI that provides a straightforward continuous integration and delivery platform. Pipelines are defined as simple YAML files in your repositories, and Woodpecker runs them automatically on push, pull request, or tag events via a GitHub OAuth integration.

Self-hosting Woodpecker CI on a VPS gives you complete control over your build infrastructure with no per-minute billing or seat limits. Note: before deploying, create a GitHub OAuth app with the callback URL set to your Woodpecker instance URL, then provide the Client ID and Secret during the setup process.