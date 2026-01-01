Deploy HFS in one click installation.
Self-hosted HTTP file server that lets you share files directly from your disk through a modern web interface.
Choose a VPS plan for HFS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with HFS
Ang HFS (HTTP File Server) ay isang magaan at self-hosted na file sharing server na ginagawang isang ganap na gumaganang file sharing hub ang iyong VPS na naa-access mula sa anumang browser. Nagbibigay ito ng malinis at responsive na web interface para sa pag-browse, pag-download, at pag-upload ng mga file nang hindi nangangailangan ng anumang pag-install ng client software.
Sa built-in na user accounts, per-folder access control, bandwidth throttling, at isang virtual file system, binibigyan ka ng HFS ng kumpletong kontrol sa kung sino ang makaka-access sa aling mga file. Ang self-hosting sa iyong sariling VPS ay nangangahulugang walang limitasyong storage at bandwidth na walang buwanang bayad kada user.
Key features of HFS
Virtual file system
Organize shared content into a virtual folder structure independent of your actual disk layout, giving you full control over what users see.
User accounts and permissions
Create accounts with per-folder read, write, and delete permissions so different users access only the files they are authorized to see.
Resumable uploads and downloads
Supports resumable transfers so large file operations survive network interruptions without starting over from scratch.
Bandwidth throttling
Set upload and download speed limits per user or globally to keep your server responsive even during heavy file transfers.
Plugin system
Extend HFS with community plugins for thumbnails, LDAP authentication, anti-brute-force protection, themes, and more.
Why run HFS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.