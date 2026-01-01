Deploy PiGallery2 in one click installation.
Fast, directory-first self-hosted photo gallery na ginagawang polished web album ang isang folder ng mga imahe sa disk.
Choose a VPS plan for PiGallery2
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PiGallery2
PiGallery2 is an open-source self-hosted photo gallery that takes a directory of images on disk and serves it as a fast, modern web gallery â€” no upload pipeline, no proprietary database, no SaaS dependency. The directory layout you already use becomes the album structure visitors browse, so it works equally well for personal photo archives, event galleries, family vacation albums, and lightweight portfolios.
Self-hosting PiGallery2 on your own VPS keeps photos and metadata inside infrastructure you control rather than a public photo service that mines image content for face recognition or training data. The Node.js backend is intentionally lightweight â€” it was designed to run well on a Raspberry Pi â€” so a small VPS plan comfortably hosts tens of thousands of images while still serving fast thumbnails and rich UI.
Key features of PiGallery2
Directory-first model
Ang iyong kasalukuyang istraktura ng folder ay magiging hierarchy ng album â€” maglagay ng mga bagong litrato sa pamamagitan ng SCP, rsync, o isang sync tool at awtomatiko silang lalabas sa gallery.
Fast thumbnails
Background indexer generates thumbnails in multiple sizes, cached on disk so visitors get smooth scrolling even on cold loads.
EXIF and map view
Reads EXIF metadata to power per-photo info pages, geotagged map views, and search by camera, date, or tag.
Search and filtering
Search by date range, location, faces, tags, ratings, or filename without external indexers â€” all metadata stays in the local SQLite DB.
Sharing and privacy
Generate shareable links per album with optional passwords and expiry dates, or restrict albums to authenticated users only.
Read-only library
The image directory is mounted read-only so the server cannot accidentally modify or delete original photos during scans or thumbnail generation.
Why run PiGallery2 on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.