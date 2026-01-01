Deploy dashdot in one click installation.
Minimalist server dashboard showing real-time CPU, RAM, storage, and network stats with a modern glassmorphic design.
Choose a VPS plan for dashdot
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with dashdot
dashdot is a lightweight, open-source server dashboard built for self-hosters who want a beautiful at-a-glance view of their VPS vitals. Unlike full monitoring stacks that require databases, agents, and complex configuration, dashdot runs as a single container — deploy it and your CPU load, RAM usage, storage capacity, and network throughput appear instantly with no setup.
The glassmorphic interface is designed to be pinned in a browser tab or displayed on a wall-mounted screen. Because it reads system metrics directly from the host, everything stays on your own infrastructure — no external telemetry, no accounts required, no data leaving your server.
Key features of dashdot
Real-time system metrics
Live CPU load, RAM usage, storage capacity, and network throughput update continuously so you always see your server current state at a glance.
Zero-configuration deploy
No database, no agents, no setup wizard — one container starts and your server stats appear immediately without any manual configuration.
CPU temperature monitoring
Hardware temperature sensors are read directly from the host, giving you early warning of thermal issues before they affect performance.
Glassmorphic design
The frosted-glass UI is built to be pinned in a browser tab or displayed on a dedicated monitor as a live server status board.
Lightweight footprint
dashdot uses minimal CPU and RAM of its own, so monitoring overhead does not meaningfully affect the resources it is measuring.
Why run dashdot on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.