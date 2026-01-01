Pterodactyl is the leading open-source game server management panel, trusted by hosting providers and gaming communities worldwide. Each game server runs in its own Docker container, preventing resource conflicts and keeping a compromised server from affecting others on the same machine. The modern React-based interface gives server owners real-time console access, file management, backup scheduling, and resource monitoring.

Self-hosting Pterodactyl eliminates per-server fees charged by managed hosting platforms and gives administrators full control over branding, authentication integrations, and custom eggs for unsupported games. This deployment covers the Panel with MariaDB and Redis â€” Wings must be installed separately on nodes where game servers will run.