eXeLearning is an AGPL-licensed authoring environment used by educators and instructional designers to build interactive learning content without writing code. Backed by the Spanish Ministry of Education and a network of regional administrations, it focuses on producing standards-based resources that work with any Learning Management System.

Self-hosting eXeLearning on your VPS keeps course materials, student-facing exports, and authoring credentials entirely within your own infrastructure. Teams can collaborate in real time, publish exports to Moodle or any LMS, and avoid the licensing limits and data residency concerns of cloud authoring services.