Yamtrack is a self-hosted media tracking application that consolidates your watch and play lists for movies, TV shows, anime, manga, games, books, and comics into one dashboard. It pulls metadata from TMDB and other sources to give rich detail on every tracked item with progress tracking and status management.

Self-hosting Yamtrack on a VPS keeps your entire media consumption history private with no third-party tracking. Jellyfin integration enables automatic watch tracking from your media server, calendar view shows scheduled releases, and import from Trakt, MAL, and AniList makes migration from existing services straightforward.