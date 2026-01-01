Ant Media Server Community Edition is an open-source streaming engine built for ultra-low latency live video. It accepts ingest over RTMP, SRT, and WebRTC, and delivers streams to viewers through WebRTC (~0.5 s latency), HLS, CMAF LL-HLS, DASH, and RTSP — all from a single server. A built-in admin dashboard lets you manage streams, configure applications, and monitor connections without external tools.

Self-hosting on your own VPS means no per-stream fees, no third-party platform restrictions, and full ownership of your audience data. Whether you are building a telehealth platform, an e-learning classroom, a live auction, or a sports broadcast, Ant Media Server gives you a production-ready foundation you control entirely.