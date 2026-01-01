Deploy Ant Media Server CE in one click installation.
Open-source media server delivering sub-second WebRTC, RTMP, SRT, and HLS streaming with an integrated admin dashboard.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Ant Media Server CE
Ant Media Server Community Edition is an open-source streaming engine built for ultra-low latency live video. It accepts ingest over RTMP, SRT, and WebRTC, and delivers streams to viewers through WebRTC (~0.5 s latency), HLS, CMAF LL-HLS, DASH, and RTSP — all from a single server. A built-in admin dashboard lets you manage streams, configure applications, and monitor connections without external tools.
Self-hosting on your own VPS means no per-stream fees, no third-party platform restrictions, and full ownership of your audience data. Whether you are building a telehealth platform, an e-learning classroom, a live auction, or a sports broadcast, Ant Media Server gives you a production-ready foundation you control entirely.
Key features of Ant Media Server CE
Ultra-low latency WebRTC
Ingest and play streams at sub-0.5-second end-to-end latency over WebRTC, enabling real-time interactive video experiences.
Multi-protocol ingest
Accept live streams from OBS, FFmpeg, IP cameras, and any RTMP, SRT, or WebRTC-compatible source without additional configuration.
HLS and CMAF delivery
Serve streams over standard HLS and CMAF LL-HLS so viewers on any device or CDN can watch without plugins.
Built-in admin dashboard
Manage stream applications, inspect live sessions, and configure server settings through the integrated web console at port 5080.
Recording and VOD
Automatically record live streams to MP4 or HLS and serve them as on-demand content from the same server.
Why run Ant Media Server CE on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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