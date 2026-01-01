Code-Server runs Visual Studio Code entirely in your browser, giving you a complete professional development environment accessible from any device with a web connection. Built on Microsoft's open-source VS Code project, it provides an identical editing experience to the desktop application — full extension marketplace, integrated terminal, IntelliSense, and debugger — all hosted on your own server.

Self-hosting Code-Server on a VPS means your source code and credentials stay on your infrastructure rather than a local device. Intensive builds and tests run on server-grade resources instead of draining laptop battery, and your environment remains available 24/7 from anywhere. A single URL and password give you instant access to a consistent, fully configured workspace across every device you use.