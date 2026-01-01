AstrBot is a powerful open-source chatbot platform that bridges large language models and popular messaging applications including Telegram, Discord, Slack, WeChat, QQ, DingTalk, Feishu, and LINE. With over 25,000 GitHub stars, it provides a unified framework for building conversational AI experiences with multimodal support, knowledge bases, an agent sandbox for safe code execution, and MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration.

Self-hosting AstrBot on your own VPS keeps your API keys, conversation history, and knowledge base data entirely private. With more than 1,000 community plugins installable from the built-in marketplace and a web-based UI for configuration, you get enterprise-grade AI chatbot infrastructure without depending on third-party hosted services.