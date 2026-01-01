Deploy Navidrome in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted music streaming server that plays your personal collection anywhere via browser or Subsonic-compatible apps.
Choose a VPS plan for Navidrome
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Navidrome
Navidrome is a lightweight, fast music streaming server that gives you Spotify-like access to your own music collection from any device. It automatically scans your music folders, extracts metadata, and serves MP3, FLAC, AAC, OGG, and OPUS files through a modern web interface and a Subsonic-compatible API supported by dozens of mobile apps including DSub, Symfonium, and Feishin. Multi-user support means each listener gets their own playlists, ratings, and listening statistics.
Self-hosting Navidrome means permanent access to every album you own, regardless of licensing changes or service shutdowns. There are no subscription fees, no audio quality compression, and no behavioral tracking â€” just your music, streamed from your own infrastructure at full quality.
Key features of Navidrome
Subsonic API Compatible
Works with dozens of mobile apps on iOS and Android, so you can pick your preferred player without being locked into a proprietary client.
Multi-Format Support
Streams MP3, FLAC, AAC, OGG, and OPUS with on-the-fly transcoding to adapt bitrate for slower connections without losing source quality.
Auto Library Scanning
Automatically scans music folders on a configurable schedule, extracting metadata and album art so your library stays current as you add files.
Multi-User Listening
Each user gets independent playlists, star ratings, and listening history on a shared server without interfering with anyone else.
Last.fm Scrobbling
Tracks your listening history to Last.fm and ListenBrainz automatically, keeping your play counts and music profile up to date.
Why run Navidrome on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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