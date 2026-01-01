Warracker is an open-source warranty tracking application that centralizes all your product warranties, purchase documents, and claim histories in a single self-hosted dashboard. Instead of hunting through email threads, filing cabinets, or spreadsheets, you get a searchable database with expiration alerts, document storage, and multi-user access for teams and households.

Self-hosting Warracker on your own VPS means your purchase receipts, invoice scans, and product serial numbers stay on infrastructure you control. With proactive email and push notifications via Apprise, you receive advance warnings before warranties expire so you can act while coverage still applies.