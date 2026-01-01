Deploy PufferPanel in one click installation.
Open-source game server management panel with a web UI for Minecraft, Factorio, Rust, and many other games.
Choose a VPS plan for PufferPanel
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PufferPanel
PufferPanel is a free, open-source web-based game server management panel that lets you create, configure, and operate dedicated game servers from a single interface. It supports a wide range of titles out of the box â€” including Minecraft, Factorio, Rust, ARK, and Source engine games â€” and uses templates so you can spin up new server types without touching the command line.
Self-hosting PufferPanel on your VPS gives you full control over your game servers, player data, and modding setup, with built-in user roles, SFTP access, and live console output. It is a lightweight alternative to commercial control panels and pairs naturally with a single-VPS gaming community.
Key features of PufferPanel
Multi-game support
Built-in templates para sa Minecraft, Factorio, Rust, ARK, Source engine games, at marami pang iba, na may kakayahang magdagdag ng custom templates.
Web-based console
Manage every game server through a clean web UI with live console output, start/stop controls, and real-time resource usage stats.
User roles and permissions
Grant scoped access to friends, moderators, or admins so multiple people can help run servers without sharing the root account.
SFTP file access
Built-in SFTP server lets users upload mods, worlds, and configuration files directly into their game servers.
Scheduled tasks
Automate restarts, backups, and other recurring jobs per server using the built-in task scheduler.
OAuth2 API
OAuth2-protected REST API enables external tools, bots, and dashboards to integrate with your game server fleet.
Why run PufferPanel on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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