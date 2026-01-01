Deploy HyperDX in one click installation.
Open-source observability platform unifying logs, traces, metrics, and session replays in a Datadog-style interface.
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What you can build with HyperDX
Ang HyperDX ay isang open-source observability platform na pinagsasama-sama ang mga logs, traces, metrics, at session replays sa isang interface — isang self-hostable na alternatibo sa Datadog at iba pang commercial APM tools. Ito ay binuo sa ClickHouse para sa mabilis na queries sa high-cardinality telemetry at natively na nagsasalita ng OpenTelemetry, kaya ang anumang OTEL-instrumented application ay maaaring magpadala ng data nang walang custom exporters o proprietary agents.
Ang pag-self-host ng HyperDX sa iyong VPS ay iniiwasan ang per-host at per-GB ingestion fees na hindi mahuhulaan ang pagtaas kasama ng traffic. Ang mga logs, traces, at user session data — na madalas naglalaman ng customer identifiers, API payloads, at internal system details — ay nananatili sa iyong sariling imprastraktura na ang retention at access ay ganap na kontrolado mo.
Key features of HyperDX
Unified observability
Logs, traces, metrics, and session replays live in one UI so engineers can pivot from a failed request to its full back-trace without switching tools.
OpenTelemetry native
Ingest data from any OpenTelemetry-instrumented service over OTLP gRPC or HTTP — no custom exporters or proprietary agents required.
ClickHouse-powered queries
Built on ClickHouse for sub-second searches over high-cardinality logs and traces, with no pre-aggregation or sampling tradeoffs.
Session replays
Replay frontend user sessions linked to backend traces to see exactly what a user did in the moments before an error occurred.
Dashboards and alerts
Build custom charts from any signal and trigger alerts on log patterns, trace errors, or metric thresholds through Slack, PagerDuty, or webhooks.
Self-hosted privacy
Keep customer identifiers, API payloads, and internal system details on your own infrastructure with no per-host or per-GB pricing.
Why run HyperDX on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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