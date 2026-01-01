Super Productivity unifies task management, time tracking, and developer tool integrations into a single application. It combines structured to-do lists with Pomodoro-based timeboxing, automatic timesheet generation, and direct integrations with Jira, GitHub, GitLab, and Trello â€” so assigned issues flow into your task list without manual entry and work logs sync back automatically.

Self-hosting on your VPS makes Super Productivity accessible from any browser without installing a desktop app, while keeping your task data, client details, and work patterns on infrastructure you control. No analytics, no telemetry, and no per-user fees.