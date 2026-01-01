Deploy yt-dlp Web UI in one click installation.
Self-hosted web frontend and RPC server for yt-dlp that downloads video and audio from 1,000+ sites.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with yt-dlp Web UI
Ang yt-dlp Web UI ay isang high-performance browser frontend at JSON-RPC server para sa popular na yt-dlp downloader. Ipinapakita nito ang buong kakayahan ng yt-dlp sa pamamagitan ng isang malinis na web interface para makapag-queue ka ng mga download, masubaybayan ang progreso nang real time, mapanood ang mga paparating na livestream, at makakuha ng mga video mula sa YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, SoundCloud, at daan-daang iba pang sinusuportahang site nang hindi ginagamit ang command line.
Ang pag-self-host nito sa iyong VPS ay nagpapalaya sa iyo mula sa mga desktop installer, mga browser extension na nasisira sa bawat pagbabago ng site, at mga ad-supported na online downloader. Direktang napupunta ang mga file sa server storage sa bilis ng datacenter bandwidth, pinapayagan ka ng RPC server na mag-script ng automation, at isang built-in na queue cap ang nagpoprotekta sa mga shared resources sa box.
Key features of yt-dlp Web UI
Powered by yt-dlp
Built on yt-dlp, supporting downloads from YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, SoundCloud, and over a thousand other video and audio sites.
Real-time queue
Track every active and pending download with live progress, ETA, and speed updates streamed over WebSockets.
Format selection
Pick exact video and audio formats, extract audio-only, override output filenames, or pass safe custom yt-dlp arguments per download.
JSON-RPC server
A scriptable RPC endpoint lets you trigger downloads from cron jobs, scripts, or third-party clients without using the UI.
Concurrency limits
Ang configurable queue size ay nagpapanatili ng kontrol sa sabay-sabay na pag-download upang ang isang malaking playlist ay hindi maubos ang VPS bandwidth o disk I/O.
Token-based auth
Built-in JWT authentication protects the web UI and RPC endpoints behind a generated username and password.
Why run yt-dlp Web UI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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