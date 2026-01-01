Deploy Papra in one click installation.
Minimalistic open-source document management platform for archiving and retrieving your important files.
Choose a VPS plan for Papra
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Papra
Papra is an open-source document management and archiving platform designed for long-term storage and easy retrieval of personal and organizational documents â€” receipts, warranties, contracts, and anything you need to keep. Unlike bloated DMS solutions, Papra focuses on simplicity: upload documents, tag them, search them, and find them again years later.
Self-hosting Papra on your own VPS puts your documents under your full control with no third-party access, no per-document fees, and no storage limits beyond your own disk. The built-in SQLite database means zero infrastructure dependencies â€” just a single container and a volume.
Key features of Papra
Full-text search
Search across document content, tags, and metadata instantly â€” including text extracted from scanned images via OCR.
Automated tagging rules
Define rules to automatically tag incoming documents based on filename patterns or content, keeping your archive organized without manual effort.
Email ingestion
Send documents directly to your Papra inbox by email, making it easy to archive receipts and invoices as they arrive.
Organizations and sharing
Create multiple organizations and invite collaborators, so families or small teams can manage documents together in separate spaces.
API and webhooks
Integrate Papra with other tools using the REST API, CLI, SDK, and webhooks for automated document workflows.
Why run Papra on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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