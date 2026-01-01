Planka is a free, open-source kanban board application designed for workgroups needing a simple, self-hosted alternative to Trello. Featuring real-time updates, drag-and-drop card management, and a clean interface, Planka assists teams in organizing projects, tracking tasks, and collaborating without depending on proprietary SaaS platforms or incurring per-user subscription fees.

Self-hosting Planka on your own VPS ensures all project data, attachments, and team communications remain under your control. This deployment features PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and Traefik integration for secure HTTPS access. An admin account is automatically generated upon first launch using the credentials you configure during deployment.