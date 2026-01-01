OCS Inventory NG (Open Computers and Software Inventory Next Generation) is a free, open-source asset management and software deployment solution that has been refined since 2001. Lightweight agents installed on Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and IBM AIX endpoints report detailed hardware and software inventories back to a central server, while SNMP scans and IP discovery extend visibility to printers, switches, routers, and other agentless devices.

Self-hosting OCS Inventory on your own VPS keeps every device fingerprint, license record, and deployed package under your control. The bundled web console, MySQL database, and REST API are the same components used by enterprises managing IT estates of over 100,000 devices, with no per-asset fees and no third-party SaaS dependency.