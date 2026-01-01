Deploy Zenfeed in one click installation.
AI-powered RSS hub that summarizes, semantically searches, and routes your feeds into actionable alerts and briefings.
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What you can build with Zenfeed
Zenfeed is an open-source AI information hub that combines a classic RSS reader with a personal LLM secretary. Instead of drowning in raw feeds, every article is passed through a configurable pipeline that summarizes the content, classifies it with custom prompts, and embeds it into a semantic index you can query in natural language. Tracking rules turn arbitrary topics into recurring jobs that deliver scheduled briefings, monitoring digests, or webhook notifications when matching content appears.
Self-hosting Zenfeed on your own VPS keeps your subscription list, reading history, and your LLM API key on infrastructure you control. The template bundles the web UI, the zenfeed engine with persistent storage, and a private RSSHub instance so you can subscribe to thousands of sources that do not expose native RSS feeds.
Key features of Zenfeed
AI summaries
Every article is passed through an LLM that produces a concise summary so you can scan dozens of sources in minutes instead of hours.
Semantic search
An embedding index lets you query your reading history in natural language and surface related stories across feeds and time.
Scheduled briefings
Configure recurring jobs that compile daily or weekly digests of what matters most and deliver them by email or webhook.
Topic monitoring
Define tracking rules with custom prompts that trigger notifications whenever new articles match a topic, company, or keyword.
Bundled RSSHub
A built-in RSSHub instance turns thousands of sites without native feeds into subscriptions you can pipe through the AI pipeline.
Open MCP server
Acts as a Model Context Protocol server so AI clients such as Cherry Studio can chat directly with your personal feed library.
Why run Zenfeed on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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