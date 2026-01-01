Deploy Remmina in one click installation.
Multi-protocol remote desktop client supporting RDP, VNC, SSH, and SPICE, accessible from any web browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Remmina
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Remmina
Ang Remmina ay isang remote desktop client na may maraming feature na sumusuporta sa RDP, VNC, SSH, at SPICE protocols sa iisang application, na inihahatid sa pamamagitan ng browser-based interface. Sa pamamagitan ng pag-containerize ng Remmina sa isang VPS, makakakuha ka ng access sa mga Windows server, Linux desktop, at virtual machine mula sa anumang device â€” mga pinamamahalaang laptop, tablet, o pampublikong computer â€” nang hindi nag-i-install ng mga native client o nagko-configure ng software para sa bawat device.
Ang pagsasentro ng Remmina sa isang VPS ay lumilikha ng isang secure na jump host kung saan ang mga profile ng koneksyon at kredensyal ay nakaimbak sa kontroladong imprastraktura sa halip na nakakalat sa mga endpoint device. Nakikinabang ang mga team mula sa ibinahagi, pare-parehong naka-configure na access sa lahat ng remote system, at ang mga bagong miyembro ay maaaring kumonekta sa bawat kinakailangang server kaagad nang walang indibidwal na setup.
Key features of Remmina
Multi-Protocol Access
Connect via RDP, VNC, SSH, or SPICE from the same interface, covering Windows servers, Linux desktops, and KVM virtual machines in one place.
Browser-Based Interface
Access remote systems from any device with a web browser â€” no native client installation required on managed laptops, tablets, or shared workstations.
Saved Connection Profiles
Store connection details and credentials for every remote system so teams can connect instantly without re-entering hostnames and authentication data.
Clipboard and File Transfer
Share clipboard content and transfer files between your local session and remote systems over supported protocols for seamless cross-machine workflows.
Centralized Credential Storage
Keep remote access passwords on secure VPS infrastructure rather than on endpoint devices that could be lost, stolen, or compromised.
Why run Remmina on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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