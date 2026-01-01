Deploy DeepWiki Open in one click installation.
Open-source AI wiki generator that turns any GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket repository into an interactive documentation site.
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What you can build with DeepWiki Open
DeepWiki Open is a self-hostable implementation of the original DeepWiki concept that automatically transforms public or private code repositories into beautifully organised, navigable wikis. It analyses your codebase, generates comprehensive explanations of architecture and modules, and renders interactive diagrams that show how components connect â€” saving teams hours of manual documentation work.
Self-hosting DeepWiki Open keeps proprietary source code, embeddings, and generated documentation on infrastructure you control. You bring your own LLM provider keys for Google Gemini, OpenAI, or OpenRouter, so you pay only for the inference you use and avoid sending private repositories through a third-party SaaS.
Key features of DeepWiki Open
Automatic wiki generation
Point it at any GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket repository and get a structured, multi-page wiki without writing a single line of documentation by hand.
Visual architecture diagrams
Mermaid diagrams are generated alongside prose to visualise data flow, module relationships, and call paths so readers can grasp the codebase faster.
Bring your own LLM
Connect Google Gemini, OpenAI, OpenRouter, or local Ollama models so you control both the model quality and the per-token cost.
Private repository support
Authenticate with personal access tokens to analyse private repositories on infrastructure you own, keeping proprietary code out of third-party services.
Built-in Ask feature
Query the indexed repository in natural language with retrieval-augmented generation that grounds answers in real source code, not hallucinated guesses.
Optional access control
Enable an authorization code requirement to gate access to the wiki generator when running on a publicly reachable domain.
Why run DeepWiki Open on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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