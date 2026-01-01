Syncthing is a decentralized file synchronization tool that continuously syncs files between your devices without any central server. All data stays on your devices and is transferred with TLS encryption and perfect forward secrecy â€” no cloud middleman, no account required.

Self-hosting Syncthing on a VPS creates a persistent sync node that stays online 24/7, ensuring all your devices stay up to date even when some are offline. With support for folder versioning, conflict handling, and cross-platform clients, Syncthing is the privacy-first alternative to Dropbox and Google Drive.