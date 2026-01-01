Deploy Kapowarr in one click installation.
Self-hosted comic book library manager that automatically downloads, organizes, and manages your digital comic collection.
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What you can build with Kapowarr
Kapowarr is a self-hosted comic book library manager built for the arr ecosystem, designed to automate the downloading, renaming, and organization of digital comic issues, volumes, and graphic novels. Like Sonarr for TV shows or Radarr for movies, Kapowarr lets you add titles you want to follow and then automatically searches for and downloads new issues as they become available from a range of supported sources.
The application can import existing comic libraries, convert file formats, and organize files according to customizable naming schemes. Running Kapowarr on a VPS keeps your library accessible from anywhere while automating the maintenance work that would otherwise require ongoing manual effort.
Key features of Kapowarr
Automated issue downloads
Add volumes you want to follow and Kapowarr automatically searches for and downloads new issues as they are released.
Library import and organization
Import an existing comic library and let Kapowarr rename, move, and organize files according to your preferred naming scheme.
Multi-source downloading
Download from DDL links, Pixeldrain, Mega, and many other sources with configurable quality and format preferences.
Format conversion
Automatically extract and convert downloaded archive files to your preferred comic format during the import process.
Manual and auto search
Use one-click monitored search to grab whole volumes automatically, or browse and choose specific releases with manual search.
Why run Kapowarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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