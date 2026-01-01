Kapowarr is a self-hosted comic book library manager built for the arr ecosystem, designed to automate the downloading, renaming, and organization of digital comic issues, volumes, and graphic novels. Like Sonarr for TV shows or Radarr for movies, Kapowarr lets you add titles you want to follow and then automatically searches for and downloads new issues as they become available from a range of supported sources.

The application can import existing comic libraries, convert file formats, and organize files according to customizable naming schemes. Running Kapowarr on a VPS keeps your library accessible from anywhere while automating the maintenance work that would otherwise require ongoing manual effort.