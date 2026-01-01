Autobase is an open-source alternative to cloud-managed database services like Amazon RDS and Google Cloud SQL, providing automated PostgreSQL cluster provisioning, high-availability configuration, and centralized management through an intuitive web console. With over 4,000 GitHub stars, it lets you provision production-ready PostgreSQL clusters with automated failover, scheduled backups, and point-in-time recovery without mastering complex HA configuration by hand.

Self-hosting Autobase eliminates the recurring per-hour costs of cloud database services while keeping your database infrastructure and all stored data under your complete control. The integrated DBDesk Studio provides direct SQL access and schema exploration, and the REST API enables full programmatic management — giving you managed-database convenience on your own infrastructure.