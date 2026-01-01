Linkding is a streamlined, self-hosted bookmark manager built for speed and simplicity. It automatically extracts page titles and descriptions when you save a link, supports hierarchical tagging, and provides powerful full-text search across your entire collection. The clutter-free interface keeps the focus on your bookmarks rather than the tool itself.

Self-hosting Linkding on your own VPS keeps your browsing habits and research interests completely private, with no ads, no tracking, and no third-party access. A single lightweight container with SQLite storage means minimal resource usage and easy maintenance.