Iceshrimp.NET is a complete rewrite of the Iceshrimp fediverse server, swapping the original Node.js stack for a modern .NET backend and a Blazor WebAssembly frontend. The result is a federated social network that runs ActivityPub at a fraction of the memory and CPU footprint of Misskey-family servers, while staying fully compatible with the wider fediverse.

Self-hosting Iceshrimp on your VPS keeps your community, content, and moderation policies under your control â€” with no algorithmic feeds, no advertising, and no platform lock-in. A Mastodon-compatible API also lets users keep their favourite mobile and web clients.