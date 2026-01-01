Sharkey is an upstream-tracking fork of Misskey that offers a polished social experience for the fediverse. It natively supports ActivityPub, so your community can follow and interact with accounts on Mastodon, Pleroma, Akkoma, Pixelfed, and the rest of the federated network without needing any bridges.

Compared to upstream Misskey, Sharkey includes federated post editing, federated profile backgrounds, Mastodon client API compatibility, and dozens of user experience (UX) refinements driven by community feedback. Self-hosting Sharkey on your own VPS ensures your timeline, media, and follower graph are fully under your control, with no platform owner dictating who you can reach.