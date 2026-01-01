Tracearr is an open-source monitoring platform that brings Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby together into one dashboard. You can track active streams in real-time, review full session history with geolocation data, and dig into library analytics â€” all without having to juggle multiple tools.

Unlike Tautulli or Jellystat, Tracearr works across all three major media servers simultaneously. Its built-in sharing detection engine uses six rule types â€” including impossible travel and device velocity â€” to automatically flag suspicious account activity, protecting your server from misuse.