Swing Music gives your personal audio collection the streaming-quality experience that commercial services provide â€” without subscription fees, licensing restrictions, or audio compression. It automatically scans your music folders, extracts metadata, and organizes everything by artist, album, and genre through a polished web interface that features album art, lyrics display, and personalized daily mixes generated from your listening history.

Self-hosting on your VPS provides you with reliable remote access to your library from anywhere, without having to depend on home upload speeds or dynamic IPs. FLAC and lossless formats play natively, ensuring your audio fidelity is never compromised, and multi-user profiles mean the whole family can share one library while maintaining separate listening histories.